$1.61 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,588. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after buying an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

