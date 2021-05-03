108,560 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,129,000. Cummins comprises about 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.50. 9,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,593. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average of $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

