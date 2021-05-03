10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.1%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $189.11 and last traded at $189.77. Approximately 5,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,339. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

