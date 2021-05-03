10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
