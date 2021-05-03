10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $197.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.52 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,339. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

