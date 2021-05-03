113,000 Shares in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Agrify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Agrify stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Get Agrify alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AGFY. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.