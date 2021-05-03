121,945 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

