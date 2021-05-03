$13.55 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $13.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.06. 1,394,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,714. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.