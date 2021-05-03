$15.10 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $15.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.29 billion. HP posted sales of $12.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,574. HP has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

