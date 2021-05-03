16,313 Shares in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

