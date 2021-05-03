$19.97 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce $19.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $91.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,510,000.

DCBO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 249,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,370. Docebo has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

