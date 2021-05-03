$2.09 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.21. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

ECPG stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

