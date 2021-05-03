$2.10 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.92. 835,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

