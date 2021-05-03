$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.17.

WLTW stock opened at $258.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $174.15 and a 52 week high of $264.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $501,539,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.