$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HRL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 2,889,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

