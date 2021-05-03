2,536 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $153.16 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

