$275.11 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

