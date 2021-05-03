3,095 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in WNS by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of WNS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

