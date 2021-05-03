31,131 Shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $395.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

