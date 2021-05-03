$331.33 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report $331.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.10 million and the highest is $335.50 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

