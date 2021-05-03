360 Financial Inc. Has $541,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,283. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

