360 Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

