$428.42 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce sales of $428.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.20 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OII. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

