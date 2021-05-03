4,726 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.