$48.74 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report sales of $48.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the highest is $49.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $201.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,744. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

