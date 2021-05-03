$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.07 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.