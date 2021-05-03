5,168 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 226,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.70 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.