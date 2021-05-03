$55.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $55.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $225.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $232.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.57 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,726. The stock has a market cap of $825.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

