59,632 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 87,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.