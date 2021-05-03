$61.80 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $61.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $71.46 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 254.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $269.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $296.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.21 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 542,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,225. The company has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

