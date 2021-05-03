$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.92 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $119.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

