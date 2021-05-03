7,000 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NUE opened at $82.26 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

