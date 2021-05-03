7,067 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

