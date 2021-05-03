720 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,959. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.08. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

