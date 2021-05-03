$88.03 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $88.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.28 million and the lowest is $81.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $391.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $8,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 204,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

