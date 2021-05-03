88,744 Shares in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Shares of EPWR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.
Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Profile
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR).
Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.