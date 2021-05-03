88,744 Shares in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Shares of EPWR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.