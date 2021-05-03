AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

