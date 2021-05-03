AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.
Shares of ELUXY opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
