AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $124.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.47.

ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

