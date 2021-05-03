Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce sales of $677.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.