ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $159,590.50 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

