ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $21,427.82 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $21,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.56 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 107,772 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

