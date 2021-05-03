Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

