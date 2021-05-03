Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acquired Sales stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Acquired Sales has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Acquired Sales Corp. primarily engages in the identification, structuring, and seeking to execute on acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses. The company primarily focuses on businesses involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products, such as beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, cartridges, syringes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

