ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.