ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 838,250 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 838,250 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 4.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 1.40% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $86,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.49. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,252. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

