ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 33.7% in April

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

