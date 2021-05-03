ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $25.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

