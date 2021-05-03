Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,678. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

