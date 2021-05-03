adToken Trading Up 11.8% This Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, adToken has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $1.37 million and $1,458.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

