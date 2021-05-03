AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.