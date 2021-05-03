AE Wealth Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

